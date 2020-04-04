Kosovar Turks will learn Turkish online

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Education Information Network will broadcast Turkish language education in Kosovo, according to Ankara's Education Minister Ziya Selçuk.

"Upon the demand of Kosovo education ministry, we will be in touch with our kin in Kosovo. Through Education Information Network (EBA) and Turkey's public broadcaster TRT, we have decided to use our distance learning system in Kosovo, as part of the Turkish language education systems we already have there," Selçuk said on Twitter.

The EBA was developed in Turkey after the country switched to distance learning for middle and high schools as part of measures to halt the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.