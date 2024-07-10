Kop Mountain: A sanctuary of biodiversity and history

Kop Mountain: A sanctuary of biodiversity and history

BAYBURT
Kop Mountain: A sanctuary of biodiversity and history

Located between the provinces Bayburt and Erzurum in Türkiye's northeast, Kop Mountain is a natural gem renowned for its rich vegetation, endemic species and breathtaking beauty.

Reaching an altitude of 2,918 meters, the majestic peak offers a stark contrast between its snow-clad winter visage and the vibrant plant life that emerges in the summer.

The diverse landscapes of Kop Mountain, featuring valleys, slopes and lakes, are a haven for history lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.

The region, a battleground during the Ottoman-Russian War, was declared a national park by the country’s Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks in 2016.

Kop Mountain Defense Historical National Park is located within the borders of Bayburt and Erzurum provinces of Türkiye.

The area is the point where the battles known as the Kop Defense took place against the Russians during World War I. The recreation of the area where the Ottomans were victorious with the Third Army was also made considering this historical value.

During the winter months, it is difficult to keep the pass open to traffic due to snow and fog in harsh weather conditions.

The Kop Mountain Tunnel, built to the west of the pass, also provides a shortcut through the Kop Pass. There is a monument of the Kop Mountain Defense Historical National Park on the summit of the mountain. It was built in 1963 by Bayburt Garrison Commander Bedrettin Demirel.

Professor Abdurrahman Sefalı, a biodiversity researcher at Bayburt University, underscores the mountain’s ecological significance.

“Kop Mountain is a gateway connecting Eastern Anatolia and the Black Sea regions. It is crucial for plant diversity and endemic species,” he explained.

The continuous evolution of life forms since geological times has made Kop Mountain home to approximately 1,000 plant species, with 150 endemic to Türkiye.

Among these is "Stachys bayburtensis," commonly known as Çarşak tea, a sage variety that thrives in the challenging mountain terrain. "It blooms on the difficult slopes of the mountains, in the stony places," Sefalı said.

“Kop Pass attracts researchers from across Türkiye,” Sefalı noted. “The unique plant diversity here enriches scientific studies. This richness also lures nature enthusiasts, keeping tourism vibrant. People can come here and easily observe plants and nature.”

The naturally formed lakes at high altitudes add to the region’s allure, enhancing its picturesque scenery.

Sefalı emphasized that the specialized vegetation of Kop Mountain fosters an increased number and diversity of insects and birds, making it one of Türkiye’s richest biodiversity hotspots, especially noted for its butterfly diversity.

"If plant diversity is specialized in a place, if there are many endemic plants, butterflies, then insects and birds that feed on them also increase in number and become specialized. Bayburt is also one of the richest points with an important butterfly diversity when we look at the Kop Mountain Pass."

The mountain is a sanctuary for 134 butterfly species, many of which are rare.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baldwin trial hears actor broke cardinal safety rules

Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

    Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

  2. Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

    Zelensky to take center stage as NATO summit also looks to Asia

  3. Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

    Erdoğan holds bilateral talks at NATO summit in US

  4. Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

    Syria OKs CHP leader's request to meet Assad

  5. Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs

    Top education body shuts down 'evening' programs
Recommended
Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

Mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing
Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial

Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial
Brera Modern art museum to open in Milan after 52-year delay

Brera Modern art museum to open in Milan after 52-year delay
Singapores hell theme park depicts afterlife in Asian culture

Singapore's hell theme park depicts afterlife in Asian culture
‘Now’ is where singer Cecilia Krull wants to be

‘Now’ is where singer Cecilia Krull wants to be
Napoleons pistols sold in auction for 1.7 mln euros

Napoleon's pistols sold in auction for 1.7 mln euros
WORLD Baldwin trial hears actor broke cardinal safety rules

Baldwin trial hears actor broke 'cardinal' safety rules

Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make-believe" with a deadly weapon, as the Hollywood star's trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of Western movie "Rust" began Wednesday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Yamal comes of age to fire Spain into Euro final

Lamine Yamal has dazzled at Euro 2024 but it was on July 9 night in Munich he came of age with a sensational strike against France to fire Spain into the final with a 2-1 victory.
﻿