KoçDigital aims for bigger regional share in AI

ISTANBUL

Artificial intelligence and its applications in production, procurement and sales processes are already helping companies boost efficiency, and KoçDigital wants to be a major regional player in the field, the Turkish firm’s head has said.

Speaking at the KoçDigital Summit 2025, KoçDigital Managing Director Evren Dereci emphasized that the impact of artificial intelligence on the global economy is expected to reach $15.7 trillion.

"At KoçDigital, we support recurring profitability of $350 million and an economy of $85 billion through over 500 projects implemented with more than 150 customers in 14 countries over the past three years," he said.

Derece added that thanks to AI applications, they achieved a 5-25 percent increase in their customers' production capacity, a 50 percent decrease in unplanned maintenance rates and a 10-25 percent decrease in production costs.

"We don't just produce technology, we develop our own products and services and provide live demonstrations with real-life examples," Dereci added.

“We started our journey with digital twins for production facilities, and today, we have reached ‘talking factories.’ Our goal is to be the artificial intelligence leader not only in Türkiye, but also in the region.”