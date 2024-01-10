Knife attack at Fatih Mosque: Imam and student injured

ISTANBUL
A man was arrested after he attacked the Imam and a member of the congregation at the monumental Fatih Mosque in Istanbul.

The suspect shouted the slogans "Allahu Akbar, down with Israel. Wake up Muslims." after the prayer and was warned by the congregation not to shout in the place of worship.

The man, who entered the imam’s room and stated that he wanted to talk to Imam Galip Usta, proceeded to stab Usta and his student Bilal Erdem with a knife.

Private security guards caught the attacker, and upon reports, police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The wounded were taken to a hospital by the paramedics for treatment. The Imam, who was stabbed in three places, was taken to intensive care. The two injured are in life-threatening condition.

The police detained the attacker and an investigation evaluating the incident from many angles was launched.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called the attacked mosque imam and wished him a speedy recovery.

