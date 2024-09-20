Int’l community admits Israel’s Gaza offensive is ‘genocide’: Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA
The international community has come to a point to recognize the ongoing Israeli massacres in Gaza as “genocide,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said, reiterating that the only way for a solution is the establishment of a Palestinian state under the two-state formula.

“This military operation is about to be recognized as a genocide by the international community. This is no longer a discussion. It is reality,” Fidan said at a meeting with SETA think tank on Sept. 20 in the capital Ankara.

The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to expand the scope of the war despite the calls from the international community, Fidan said.

 “While Netanyahu is expanding the war, there is a growing awakening on the global side for a peace.”

The question in the Middle East will be defined through the genocide committed by Israel on Palestinians, the minister suggested, adding that this crime against humanity has also proven the collapse of the international system.

Netanyahu’s plans to expand the war will lead to a major fire in the region, Fidan urged. “Israel feels itself secure due to unwavering support of the United States and the United Kingdom. But Israel and its people will not feel safe over the decades.”

“In fact, the international system and the U.S. also sees that the only way is to implement the two-state solution. But the question is, they cannot impose pressure on Israel,” the minister said.

Israel killed more than 40,000 Palestinians in attacks since October 2023. Around 2 million Palestinians are suffering from lack of humanitarian aid, medical assistance and other basic needs.

