Türkiye receives 1st floating gas production platform

ÇANAKKALE

Türkiye has received its first floating natural gas production platform following a 51-day journey from Singapore, with operations expected to commence in the country's north next year.

"This facility will double our current output from the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea," Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar stated at a ceremony in the Aegean province of Çanakkale on Sept. 20.

The current production will be increased to 10 million cubic meters per day in the first step, and then to 20 million cubic meters per day, which will provide the natural gas needs of an additional 4.4 million households through this platform, the minister explained.

He further underscored that this is not a ship, but rather an industrial plant designed to function as an industrial facility.

Spanning approximately the size of three football fields, the “production base” measures 300 meters in length and 58 meters in width, Bayraktar said.

Following its processes at the port in Çanakkale, the platform will proceed to Filyos next year, where it is slated to operate for the next two decades.

"Over the course of 20 years, it will enhance our national energy output with a daily production of 10-10.5 million cubic meters in the first phase," Bayraktar added, noting that it will be anchored 20 meters below the seabed by 20 specialized moorings.

A rotational workforce of approximately 140 personnel will be stationed aboard the platform, working around the clock, while the overall operational team will consist of 165 people, including the onshore crew, he added.

Bayraktar also mentioned that the floating platform will be given a name, though no specific name has yet been decided. Türkiye previously named its drilling vessels after prominent historical figures.

Addressing questions on the Black Sea production strategy, Bayraktar confirmed that work in Phase 1 is progressing, with daily production surpassing 6 million cubic meters.

He further elaborated that the first phase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year, achieving a daily production of 10 million cubic meters from 12 wells, with Phase 2 seeing the activation of this platform.