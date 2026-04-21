Kirkuk’s election of Turkmen governor ‘historic development’: Ankara

ANKARA

Türkiye described the election of a Turkmen governor in Iraq’s Kirkuk for the first time in nearly a century as a historic development in terms of inclusiveness and fairness in representation.

“In a city such as Kirkuk, which has a cultural diversity and a pluralistic structure, the election of a Turkmen governor is a highly significant and historic development in terms of inclusiveness, representational justice, and the consolidation of social peace,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement on April 21.

Mohammed Saman Agha, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, was elected governor of Kirkuk, last week marking the return of the post to Turkmen leadership for the first time in nearly 100 years. Agha formally assumed office on April 20.

Turkmens are a Turkic-speaking minority in Iraq, with an estimated population of around 3 million.

Ankara said the election is viewed as a belated recognition of a legitimate right of the Turkmen community, which is regarded as an integral component of Iraq and Kirkuk.

The statement also emphasized that this development should not be seen solely as a gain for Turkmens, but as an equitable and fair outcome for all components of Kirkuk.

Following Agha’s election, Turkmens took to the streets and city center to celebrate.

Following his election, Agha said their primary objective is to serve all residents of Kirkuk without discrimination, stating: “We have come to be servants of Kirkuk.”