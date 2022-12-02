‘King of Rome’ invests in hair transplant center in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Francesco Totti, former Italian football player and the captain of AC Roma, nicknamed “L’Ottavo Re di Roma [The Eighth King of Rome],” by Italian sports media, has visited Istanbul to sign a cooperation deal with a hair transplant center in which he has invested.

“I personally wanted to make investment in this rapidly growing sector,” said the 46-year-old Italian legend in a press conference at a luxury hotel on the Bosphorus.

Saying that this is his first investment after his retirement from football in 2017, Totti said, “I do not think about residing in Istanbul for the moment. But I surely will visit the city more often to monitor my investment.”

The former Italian national team captain also complained about the traffic in Istanbul, saying, “Very beautiful city, but there are too many traffic jams. It must be hard to live here.”

When asked why the hair transplant center made a cooperation deal with Totti, Levent Acar, a doctor and the founder of the company, said, “We will open up to the world with him.”

According to celebritynetworth.com, Totti, who spent his entire career in AC Roma, has a net worth around $33 million.

Winning a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles, Totti is the second-highest scorer of all time in Italian league history with 250 goals, and is the sixth-highest scoring Italian in all competitions with 316 goals.

