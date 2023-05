Kılıçdaroğlu vows to win a possible runoff election

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's rival vowed Monday to win a runoff election after almost complete results showed neither candidate had secured the required 50 percent of the vote.

"If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round," Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters. "The will for change in society is higher than 50 percent."