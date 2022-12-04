Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

ANKARA 
Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu unveiled his party’s vision document on Dec. 3, which outlined a “stable growth model” for Türkiye.

“We will come out of the crisis with a clear conscience and together. The challenge is to permanently prevent the country from going into a structural crisis again,” he said at a ceremony held to announce the CHP’s new economic program titled “A call for the Second Century.”

“We will build a Türkiye whose institutions have been rebuilt, whose system has been placed in a legal framework, where social trust and peace prevail, and where it has become the center of peace and prosperity in its region,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“You will meet with our brain team that will not work for one person, or for a party, or for power. They will work for their homeland. We are talking about 70 renowned people from the world and Türkiye,” he said.

If the CHP comes to the power, their immediate solutions are ready for the relief of the country in the first six months of their governance, he said.

“The first step is to breathe life into our people. I had productive meetings with investment banks of $5 trillion in international contacts. In the first three years of our rule, an investment of $100 billion will come,” to the country, he said.

There are very large independent wealth funds all over the world, he said. “In the first three years, we will receive a $75 billion investment from them. We will bring in an investment of $150 billion from clean and sustainable funds. Türkiye has great resources and potential.”

The CHP leader said he appointed renowned economists such as Jeremy Rifkin and Prof. Daron Acemoğlu as his economic advisors.

Rifkin addressed the meeting via video conference and said the country needed an industrial transformation, and he aimed it would be realized. “I will provide scientific, technical and economic input. I will help that Türkiye establishes a comprehensive directional map,” he said.

Kılıçaroğlu, Politics,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye jails PKK terrorist extradited from Sweden

Türkiye jails PKK terrorist extradited from Sweden
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

  2. Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

    Iranian state media: Construction begins on nuclear plant

  3. Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

    Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

  4. Colombia says pact reached with ELN rebels on displaced people

    Colombia says pact reached with ELN rebels on displaced people

  5. Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

    Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency
Recommended
CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision

CHP leader unveils economic, industrial development vision
Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

Türkiye to complete 30-kilometer-deep security corridor: Erdoğan
Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan

Investment in east Türkiye increases as terror threat disappears: Erdoğan
CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor

CHP leader appoints US economist as advisor
69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament

69 summary proceedings submitted to parliament
Opposition aims strong parliament, stable executive: İYİ Party leader

Opposition aims strong parliament, stable executive: İYİ Party leader
WORLD Indonesias Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano alert status raised to highest level: agency

Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted Sunday spewing hot ash clouds a mile into the sky, prompting authorities to raise the volcano's alert status to the highest level.

ECONOMY Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers

Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea’s capital on Nov. 3 denouncing government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight.

SPORTS Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Doncic, Hardaway carry Mavs over Knicks

Dallas star Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr took it to the New York Knicks in the third quarter on Dec. 3 on the way to a 121-100 NBA victory at Madison Square Garden.