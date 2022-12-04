Kılıçdaroğlu unveils economic program for CHP

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu unveiled his party’s vision document on Dec. 3, which outlined a “stable growth model” for Türkiye.

“We will come out of the crisis with a clear conscience and together. The challenge is to permanently prevent the country from going into a structural crisis again,” he said at a ceremony held to announce the CHP’s new economic program titled “A call for the Second Century.”

“We will build a Türkiye whose institutions have been rebuilt, whose system has been placed in a legal framework, where social trust and peace prevail, and where it has become the center of peace and prosperity in its region,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“You will meet with our brain team that will not work for one person, or for a party, or for power. They will work for their homeland. We are talking about 70 renowned people from the world and Türkiye,” he said.

If the CHP comes to the power, their immediate solutions are ready for the relief of the country in the first six months of their governance, he said.

“The first step is to breathe life into our people. I had productive meetings with investment banks of $5 trillion in international contacts. In the first three years of our rule, an investment of $100 billion will come,” to the country, he said.

There are very large independent wealth funds all over the world, he said. “In the first three years, we will receive a $75 billion investment from them. We will bring in an investment of $150 billion from clean and sustainable funds. Türkiye has great resources and potential.”

The CHP leader said he appointed renowned economists such as Jeremy Rifkin and Prof. Daron Acemoğlu as his economic advisors.

Rifkin addressed the meeting via video conference and said the country needed an industrial transformation, and he aimed it would be realized. “I will provide scientific, technical and economic input. I will help that Türkiye establishes a comprehensive directional map,” he said.