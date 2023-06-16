Kılıçdaroğlu dismisses all advisers

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has dismissed all his advisers appointed before June 4, amid growing calls for a change within the party before the March 2024 municipal elections.

“We express our gratitude to each and every one of them for their contributions to the CHP,” the party statement said.

Among the dismissed names are Ünal Çeviköz, Tuncay Özkan, Nuşirevan Elçi, Erdoğan Toprak, Recep Cengiz, Rasim Bölücek and Deniz Demir, local media reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to announce further decisions concerning party organizations in the CHP, where the discussion on reform continues. Former group deputy chair Engin Özkoç is expected to become the chief adviser to the coordinator in charge of organizations.

The organization coordinators will assume responsibility for coordinating field operations during the local election process.

Earlier this month, Kılıçdaroğlu unveiled a new top executive board following the defeat in the parliamentary and presidential polls.

Kılıçdaroğlu lost the presidential polls against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the May 28 runoff election. The CHP-led Nation Alliance also failed to get the majority in the parliament. While the CHP won approximately 25 percent of the votes, earning 169 seats in parliament, this number is set to decrease to 130 as lawmakers from the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party, the Felicity Party, and the Democrat Party — all of whom ran for parliament with the CHP ticket — will resign.

In a recent television appearance, former CHP deputy Abdüllatif Şener announced his resignation from the party. Şener, who was not nominated for another term by the CHP, disclosed that he cast his vote for Ata Alliance’s presidential candidate Sinan Oğan, rather than Kılıçdaroğlu.