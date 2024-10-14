AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

RIZE
AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has disciplined several of its officials for attending the opening of a Burger King restaurant in the northeastern city of Rize.

"A decision has been made to discipline our mayors and organization managers who attended the opening of a business that is under boycott in Rize," AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said in an X post on Oct. 13.

The party’s stance toward Burger King stems from the fast-food chain's alleged ties to Israel, currently facing backlash for its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

Among those disciplined were İyidere Mayor Saffet Mete, Muradiye Mayor Musa Süreyya Balcı and Salarha Mayor Hasan Kara, all members of the AKP.

Osman Köseoğlu, the Trade Ministry's local director, also attended the event, while AKP’s Rize head Ali İmran Büyük sent a wreath to the opening ceremony.

 

Turkish demand for crude steel expected to fall in 2024, 2025
