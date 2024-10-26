Four astronauts return to Earth

Four astronauts return to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL
Four astronauts return to Earth

Four astronauts returned to Earth on Oct. 25 after a nearly eight-month space station stay extended by Boeing's capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton.

A SpaceX capsule carrying the crew parachuted before dawn into the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast after undocking from the International Space Station mid-week.

The three Americans and one Russian should have been back two months ago. But their homecoming was stalled by problems with Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut capsule , which came back empty in September because of safety concerns. Then Hurricane Milton interfered, followed by another two weeks of high wind and rough seas.

SpaceX launched the four — NASA's Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia's Alexander Grebenkin — in March. Barratt, the only space veteran going into the mission, acknowledged the support teams back home that had “to replan, retool and kind of redo everything right along with us ... and helped us to roll with all those punches.”

Their replacements are the two Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose own mission went from eight days to eight months, and two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago. Those four will remain up there until February.

The space station is now back to its normal crew size of seven — four Americans and three Russians — after months of overflow.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Irans Khamenei: Israel attack should neither be exaggerated nor minimized

Iran's Khamenei: Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimized'
Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank

Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank
Georgia ruling party wins polls

Georgia ruling party wins polls
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100
India warns social media after airline bomb threats

India warns social media after airline bomb threats
Putin says hopes West heard warning over long-range strikes

Putin says hopes West 'heard' warning over long-range strikes
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿