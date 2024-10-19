CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

ANKARA
CHP leader to visit country’s southeast in key tour

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel is set to embark on a six-day tour next week, encompassing provinces in the east and southeast of the country.

Özel will commence his tour, originally planned months ago but postponed due to a broken leg, from Diyarbakır on the evening of Oct. 22.

During his six-day tour, which follows his party’s parliamentary group meeting, he is expected to visit Batman, Mardin, Şırnak, Hakkari and Van.

Özel will also hold talks with several officials at the provincial and district headquarters of his party. He is expected to meet with the mayors of the other municipalities, apart from the Hakkari Municipality, which is under the administration of government-appointed trustee Ali Çelik.

In Mardin, Özel will be hosted for dinner by Mardin Mayor Ahmet Türk at his residence. Türk had previously paid a visit to Özel at CHP headquarters.

Özel will visit the governors of the municipalities along his route.

In Diyarbakır, Özel is expected to convene with representatives from civil society organizations and professional chambers. He is also slated to hold a series of engagements with various segments of society, particularly the youth.

.Local media reported that Özel will deliver a message regarding the emerging political discourse sparked by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli’s recent gesture toward the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). A parliamentary session on Oct. 1 concluded with Bahçeli shaking hands with pro-Kurdish DEM Party co-chair Tuncer Bakırhan and several other MPs.

Prior to the key tour, Özel is scheduled to visit former People’s Democratic Party’s ex-leader Selahattin Demirtaş at the prison in the Edirne province.

Demirtaş has been in prison since 2016 over his alleged role in the 2014 uprising that claimed the lives of dozens of people in southeastern Anatolia.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel
LATEST NEWS

  1. Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

    Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

  2. G7 defense summit convenes during 'historic moment'

    G7 defense summit convenes during 'historic moment'

  3. German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

    German Chancellor Scholz in Istanbul for talks with Erdoğan

  4. Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

    Nationwide blackout plunges Cuba into darkness

  5. Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital

    Gaza authorities accuse Israeli forces of attacking hospital
Recommended
AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event

AKP disciplines officials over Burger King event
Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics

Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics
CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides

CHP calls for return to Istanbul Convention amid femicides
Handshake with DEM Party shows national unity: Bahçeli

Handshake with DEM Party shows 'national unity': Bahçeli
AKP prepares to submit new series of bills

AKP prepares to submit new series of bills
Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara

Erdoğan holds talks with MHP leader in Ankara
WORLD Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Drone launched toward Netanyahu residence in central Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said a drone was launched toward his residence in Caesarea on Saturday, after the military reported a drone from Lebanon had "hit a structure" in the central Israeli town.
ECONOMY Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol acquires full ownership of defense company FNSS

Nurol Holding will acquire the 49 percent of shares held by BAE Systems in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri, securing full ownership of the Turkish defense company.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿