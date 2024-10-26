Cows, sheep damage paths in Patara

ANTALYA

Following complaints about damage caused by cows and sheep of locals living within the borders of Patara, the ancient capital of Lycia, the Demre Museum Directorate has launched a project to expropriate private properties within this first-degree archaeological site.

Extensive excavation works have revealed numerous historical artifacts and led to their restoration over the last 35 years in Patara, located in the tourism hotspot of Antalya’s Kaş district and dating back to the Early Bronze Age over 6,000 years ago, thanks to efforts led by Professor Fahri Işık and Professor Havva İşkan Işık from Akdeniz University.

The ancient city boasts many significant structures, including a theater, the world’s oldest known parliament building, a lighthouse, a triumphal arch, baths, temples, the main street, a harbor, a granary and Lycian-style sarcophagi.

Following the declaration of 2020 as the "Year of Patara," the ancient city underwent major restoration efforts. Approximately 12 million Turkish liras were as invested in constructing wooden composite walkways throughout the site.

The wooden walkways near the entrance to Patara Beach, which attracts thousands of tourists annually, are continually breaking and collapsing. Complaints sent to CİMER (the Presidency’s communication center) prompted inspections by the Demre Museum Directorate, which confirmed that cattle and sheep of Gelemiş Village residents were responsible for the damage to the pathways in the ancient city.

The ancient city staff explained that cows and sheep repeatedly damage the pathways, causing them to collapse. Additionally, the lighting along these walkways, which enhances the area for nighttime visits, is often damaged or knocked over by the cattle.

In response to complaints, the Demre Museum Directorate has prepared a report proposing expropriation of the private properties in the area. Similar complaints have been ongoing for many years, with previous expropriation initiatives giving no results. The latest report identifies about 20 homes in the ancient city.

“Now, a budget has been approved for renovations, and the Surveying Directorate will start repairs, reinforcing the gaps with additional grids to ensure a safer appearance,” Demre Museum Director Nilüfer Sezgin said.

Since 2020, an emergency expropriation process has been ongoing in Patara to purchase and transfer ownership of private properties in the ancient city.

“The ministry aims to complete this process soon," Sezgin said.