Erdoğan calls for expanded dialogue in Turkish politics

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for broader dialogue and compromise in national politics, urging a more unified approach.

"We want to see a different style and discourse in politics," Erdoğan told his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) members in parliament on Oct. 9.

Amid a backdrop of regional conflict, Erdoğan noted the importance of cooperation.

"Considering the atmosphere in our region, we believe that we need to talk more, reach more compromises and expand the ground for dialogue," he said.

"As the [ruling] People's Alliance, we desire and hope to solve our country's problems with the broadest possible consensus in the new period."

His comments came after alliance partner Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) leader, Devlet Bahçeli, shook hands with Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) co-leader Tuncer Bakırhan and other MPs during a plenary session on Oct. 1.

Bahçeli then described the gesture as a "message of our national unity and brotherhood" on Oct. 8.

"We appreciate the statements made by MHP leader Mr. Devlet Bahçeli and find them very valuable for Turkish democracy and the brotherhood of 85 million people," Erdoğan said.

“We hope that the value of the hand extended by the People's Alliance will be properly understood by its addressees.”

The president urged all political parties represented in parliament to embrace the spirit of unity.

During his speech, Erdoğan also slammed Israel over its ongoing military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

"Israel is a Zionist terrorist organization," he said. "History will never forgive those who applaud the monster responsible for the blood of tens of thousands of Palestinian children, women, civilians."

Erdoğan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his "murderous network are delusional and embarking on a very dangerous adventure."

The president warned Israel that its "promised land delusion would ultimately lead to great disappointment."

Erdoğan also criticized Western powers for continuing to provide Israel with weapons while defending the ceasefire on stage.

"We know very, very well that the Palestinian people are also defending humanity, defending the dignity of Muslims."

Israel continues its air and ground attacks into Lebanon, while also conducting strikes in Gaza, where it has killed over 41,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan and People's Council of Turkmenistan head Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Oct. 8.

They also discussed regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

“President Erdoğan said relations between the two countries continue to develop, and that they will continue to work to advance cooperation in all areas in the phone call,” the office said.