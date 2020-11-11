Khachapuri (Georgian Cheese Bread) Recipe:How to Cook & Make Khachapuri Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Khachapuri is one of the most popular Georgian bread. Khachapuri is made variously in different regions of Georgia because it is local. The Khachapuri recipe we shared in this post is the most popular khachapuri recipe.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

2 glasses of warm milk

1 tablespoon of sugar

100 grams of butter (cubed at room temperature)

1 packet of dry yeast

1 teaspoon of salt

3.5 cups of flour

For the inside:

4 tablespoons butter (it should be in the room temperature)

2 tablespoons of oil

250 grams of unsalted white cheese

250 grams of grated cheddar cheese

1 teaspoon of black pepper

For the sides:

5 tablespoons of melted butter

For the top:

4 eggs

Instructions:

Mix warm milk, dried yeast and sugar in a bowl.

Put the flour in another bowl. Make a small hole in the middle of the flour and add the milky mixture into it gradually and mix it. After that, add the cubes of butter to the mixture and start to knead well.

Keep kneading until you get a homogeneous dough that does not stick to the hand. Cover the dough with a cloth and leave it to ferment for one hour at room temperature.

How to prepare inside of the bread

Put oil and butter in a thick bottomed saucepan. Turn on low heat. Put the saucepan on low heat. When the butter begins to melt, add the unsalted white cheese. When the cheese melts a little, add the cheddar cheese and mix well. Let all the cheese melt. Finally, add the pepper and remove it from the

Divide the dough you have prepared into 4 equal parts. Divide the dough you prepared into 4 equal parts. Roll these dough pieces on a lightly floured counter in medium thickness.

Spread the cheese mixture you prepared in the middle of this dough.

Fold the dough from its sides. Place it on a baking tray lined with baking paper.

Butter the edges with a brush.

Bake in a preheated 190 degree oven. This time will vary depending on the performance of your oven, but it is approximately 20-25 minutes.

Take it out of the oven before it gets too brown and crispy and break an egg on it. After baking it this way for a few minutes, take it out of the oven and serve.