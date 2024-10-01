"A Journey A Slope" exhibition at Vision Art Platform

"A Journey A Slope" exhibition at Vision Art Platform

ISTANBUL
A Journey A Slope exhibition at Vision Art Platform

Vision Art Platform proudly presents "A Journey A Slope," an exhibition by the acclaimed artists Ahmet Rüstem and Hakan Sorar, curated by Fırat Arapoğlu.

 

"A journey a slope"

Ekici and Sorar, in their exhibition titled “Bir Varış Bir Yokuş | A Journey A Slope,"  present a significant moment in contemporary art through their innovative use of digital technology to engage with archaeological forms and cultural heritage. The artists, by fusing ancient symbols with modern techniques, craft pieces deeply rooted in tradition, yet simultaneously embracing the future, providing a profound commentary on the construction and transformation of history, identity, and culture.

Their work, from an art historical perspective, participates in a long tradition of artists who draw inspiration from the past while simultaneously challenging and reinterpreting it. On a cultural level, their use of symbols such as tombstones, flowers, and scissors alludes to the complex interplay between tradition and innovation, revealing the dynamic and evolving nature of cultural heritage. Their artwork anthropologically explores the meanings of bodies, objects, and rituals across different cultural contexts, offering insights into the construction and negotiation of identities.

Ekici and Sorar's work ultimately illustrates the interconnectedness of the past and present, showcasing the potential of digital technologies to both preserve and transform cultural heritage. Their work offers profound explorations of the human condition, inviting us to reconsider our relationship to history, identity, and the world around us.

Excerpt from the exhibition text “Bir Varış Bir Yokuş” by Fırat Arapoğlu.

The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at 6 PM and can be visited until Nov. 1, 2024, at Vision Art Platform, Akaretler, No:35.

 

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  2. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  3. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

  4. Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

    Questions emerge on role of Iron Dome during Iranian missile attack

  5. Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11

    Toll in Rwanda Marburg outbreak rises to 11
Recommended
Billions of birds killed for fashion says designer McCartney

'Billions of birds' killed for fashion says designer McCartney
CRR opens the new season

CRR opens the new season

Oasis announces North American concert dates

Oasis announces North American concert dates
Netflix loses bid to toss Baby Reindeer defamation lawsuit

Netflix loses bid to toss 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Exhibition traces journey through Matisses career

Exhibition traces journey through Matisse's career
Ottoman bath discovered in ancient Roman theater

Ottoman bath discovered in ancient Roman theater
Number of green iguanas in Bursa reaches 127 in 5 Years

Number of green iguanas in Bursa reaches 127 in 5 Years
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya welcomes record 14 million tourists in 9 months

Antalya, Türkiye’s major holiday destination on the Mediterranean coast, has hosted a record 14 million tourists in the first nine months of 2024.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿