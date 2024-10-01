"A Journey A Slope" exhibition at Vision Art Platform

ISTANBUL

Vision Art Platform proudly presents "A Journey A Slope," an exhibition by the acclaimed artists Ahmet Rüstem and Hakan Sorar, curated by Fırat Arapoğlu.

Ekici and Sorar, in their exhibition titled “Bir Varış Bir Yokuş | A Journey A Slope," present a significant moment in contemporary art through their innovative use of digital technology to engage with archaeological forms and cultural heritage. The artists, by fusing ancient symbols with modern techniques, craft pieces deeply rooted in tradition, yet simultaneously embracing the future, providing a profound commentary on the construction and transformation of history, identity, and culture.

Their work, from an art historical perspective, participates in a long tradition of artists who draw inspiration from the past while simultaneously challenging and reinterpreting it. On a cultural level, their use of symbols such as tombstones, flowers, and scissors alludes to the complex interplay between tradition and innovation, revealing the dynamic and evolving nature of cultural heritage. Their artwork anthropologically explores the meanings of bodies, objects, and rituals across different cultural contexts, offering insights into the construction and negotiation of identities.

Ekici and Sorar's work ultimately illustrates the interconnectedness of the past and present, showcasing the potential of digital technologies to both preserve and transform cultural heritage. Their work offers profound explorations of the human condition, inviting us to reconsider our relationship to history, identity, and the world around us.

Excerpt from the exhibition text “Bir Varış Bir Yokuş” by Fırat Arapoğlu.

The exhibition opens on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at 6 PM and can be visited until Nov. 1, 2024, at Vision Art Platform, Akaretler, No:35.