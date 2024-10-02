Oasis announces North American concert dates

LONDON
Oasis on Sept. 30 announced a North American leg of their reunion tour, after selling out their dates across Britain and Ireland.

The Britpop rockers said they will play starting late next summer in Toronto, Mexico City, Chicago, Los Angeles and East Rutherford, New Jersey, which houses a stadium outside of New York.

"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," the band wrote in a statement.

Oasis, whose hits include "Wonderwall," "Don't Look Back In Anger" and "Champagne Supernova," last played together in 2009.

News that brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher were setting aside their infamous 15-year feud to reunite for a string of concerts triggered a frenzy among fans.

The chaotic scramble for prized tickets for the original 17 concerts saw sudden big price hikes, known as dynamic pricing, hours-long waits online and hopes dashed for some by technical glitches.

It left many fans enraged, and the U.K.'s competition watchdog said it was investigating Ticketmaster over its handling of the sales.

Following the hubbub, the band scheduled two more U.K. dates, with the brothers denying they had anything to do with the dynamic pricing.

Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Justice filed a major antitrust lawsuit seeking to break up the alleged monopoly between Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster.

