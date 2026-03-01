Trump says 'will be talking' to Iranian leaders: Report

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 1 said he would "be talking" to Iranian leaders but was vague on the timing and noted that much of the country's leadership was dead.

"They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them. They should have done it sooner," Trump was quoted as saying by The Atlantic.

Asked when talks might take place, Trump said "I can't tell you."

In a seperate interview on March 1, Trump said that 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the U.S.-Israeli bombardments of the country and that the offensive is "very positive."

"Nobody can believe the success we're having, 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it's moving along rapidly," Trump was quoted as saying in an interview by Fox News.

Trump claimed overall success in the war, which was launched Saturday with the goal of removing the Islamic republic's leadership and destroying its military. Iran has confirmed the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"We're doing our job not just for us but for the world. And everything is ahead of schedule," Trump was quoted as saying in a separate interview with CNBC.

"Things are evolving in a very positive way right now, a very positive way," he said.

The interviews were conducted before the U.S. military for the first time announced casualties in the war: three unidentified service members killed, five seriously wounded and several others more lightly injured.

Central Command (CENTCOM) also announced that the United States had sunk an Iranian warship at a dock in the Gulf of Oman.