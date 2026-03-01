Iran FM says Tehran open to ‘serious efforts’ to halt escalation

Iran FM says Tehran open to ‘serious efforts’ to halt escalation

ISTANBUL
Iran FM says Tehran open to ‘serious efforts’ to halt escalation

Iran’s foreign minister said on March 1 that Tehran is open to any “serious efforts” aimed at stopping escalation and restoring stability amid continued U.S.-Israeli attacks.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone call with his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, according to a statement from the gulf nation's Foreign Ministry.

During the call, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Oman’s diplomatic role between the sides and its ongoing efforts to defuse the current crisis for a return to dialogue and negotiations.

He conveyed Iran’s “call for peace,” saying the Israeli-U.S. attack on his country “had exacerbated tensions and fear across the region.”

The Iranian minister affirmed Tehran’s openness to “any serious efforts that contribute to halting escalation and returning to stability.”

Busaidi, for his part, reiterated Oman’s continued calls for “a ceasefire and a return to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the conflict diplomatically in a way that meets the legitimate demands of all parties.”

He also urged the Iranian side “to exercise restraint and avoid steps that could undermine good neighborly relations.”

The U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran on Fev. 28, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with a series of drone and missile attacks that targeted Israel, US assets and several Gulf countries.

This came after an earlier wave of attacks by Tel Aviv and Washington in June last year, triggering a 12-day war before a ceasefire was announced.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

    Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

  2. Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

    Türkiye pursues ‘fair, equitable’ solution to Mideast tensions: Erdoğan

  3. Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

    Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

  4. Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

    Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

  5. Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

    Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Recommended
Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war
Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast

Israel detains CNN Türk crew during broadcast
Rubio says Israels strike plan triggered US attack on Iran

Rubio says Israel's strike plan triggered US attack on Iran
Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report

Israel hacked Tehran’s traffic cameras to track Khamenei: Report
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’

Sudan says drone attacks ‘came from Ethiopia’
China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body

China votes to oust three generals from political advisory body
WORLD Germanys Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Germany's Merz meets Trump for talks eclipsed by Iran war

Donald Trump hosted German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday for the US president's first meeting with a foreign leader since joining Israel in strikes on Iran that have dragged the Middle East into war.
ECONOMY February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

February exports rise 1.6 percent to $21.1 billion: Trade minister

Türkiye’s exports rose 1.6 percent year-on-year to $21.065 billion in February despite “challenging” international developments, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said, calling it the country’s second-highest February figure on record.

SPORTS Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

Galatasaray extends its lead in Süper lig

 Galatasaray widened its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig to four points following a decisive weekend that saw the defending champion cruise to victory while its closest rival, Fenerbahçe, stumbled in a dramatic draw.
﻿