Number of green iguanas in Bursa reaches 127 in 5 Years

BURSA
The population of green iguanas, native to rainforests and under protection, is increasing at Bursa Zoo, a full member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

The facility, owned by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality in Osmangazi district covers an area of 206,600 square meters. In addition to animal shelters, offers a natural habitat for the animals with 11 ponds, 2,000 trees, 50,000 shrubs and 150,000 ground cover plants.

The zoo, which also hosts some endangered species, allows visitors to observe 882 animals from 133 species.

Previously kept alone in a separate area, the green iguana has been living in this space with its mate, who was introduced five years ago. The pair has produced 125 offspring in the last five years, 100 of which have been sent to other zoos in Türkiye. The remaining 25 young iguanas, cared for in a heated area, have now reached adulthood.

These iguana siblings, living in their designated zone, attract visitors' attention with their unusual appearance and lengths reaching up to 2 meters.

Zoo Coordinator Erdem Saker said that the two iguanas at the facility were previously kept in separate areas. About five years ago, they were brought together, Saker said, adding, "We created a peaceful living environment for our green iguanas by equipping their shelter with heating and lighting facilities."

Saker emphasized that they pay special attention to the living environments of iguanas, just like other animals.

He noted that the 25 iguanas remaining in the zoo are raised in accordance with EAZA standards for shelter and feeding.

"Our zoo is also a sanctuary where endangered animals are protected. Work aims to prevent the extinction of certain species, as seen in the past. Other species, like our green iguanas, continue to thrive here because they are provided with the best living conditions."

Green iguanas, a mostly herbivorous species of lizard originating from Central and South America, can also eat small insects when they are young.

In rainforests, they typically live on trees near water and often escape danger by jumping from the tree into the water and swimming away.

These reptiles, which have an average lifespan of about 10 years, can weigh up to 4-6 kilograms, with lengths ranging from 120 to 190 centimeters.

