Fountain of ancient era under restoration

ANTALYA

Excavation and restoration works continue on the Monumental Fountain (Nymphaeum), which is located in the Side district of the southern province of Antalya, one of Türkiye's world-renowned tourist destinations and attracts millions of visitors each year.

Twenty-four columns uncovered during archaeological excavations have been erected. When the restoration is complete, water will flow like it did 2,200 years ago with a connection to the source near the historical fountain, which dates back to the 2nd century B.C.

The head of the Side Ancient City excavations, Professor Feriştah Alanyalı, stated that the Monumental Fountain is one of the most important historical assets of the city.

Alanyalı said, “This structure was excavated in the 1960s during the early periods of Side, but conservation efforts did not start immediately. Restoration work began in the early 2000s. As of 2023, this place has become one of the most important structures in Side, supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry. The northern and southern risalits and the arches of the ancient city have been raised already.”

Stating that this fountain greeted those who came to Side in ancient times before entering the city through the monumental gate, Alanyalı said: "It is truly a monumental structure, measuring 50 meters in length and three stories tall. Its restitution has been prepared accordingly. This is not only important for Side but also for the region and the ancient world; one of the most significant and largest fountain structures of the ancient world."

Explaining that excavation work is being carried out both behind and in front of the fountain alongside the restoration efforts, Alanyalı said: “We are still making new archaeological discoveries about the fountain and its surroundings. The restoration of the fountain will be largely completed by 2025. There is a large water tank and from there you can go down the steps to the square between the city gate and the fountain. Ancient sources and written documents mention this square. It was an important gathering place for the city's celebrations. So, excavation and restoration work will continue for some time after the main efforts are completed. Environmental arrangement work will also be made. Everyone is asking if water will flow from this ancient fountain again. The chance is very high, as we have recently discovered a new nearby spring. This spring could feed the fountain in the future.”

Veysel Akın, director of the Antalya Surveying and Monuments Regional Directorate, noted that the excavation and restoration work at the Side Monumental Fountain site continues under the Culture and Tourism Ministry's “Heritage to the Future Project.”

"This Monumental Fountain’s height of 20 meters and three-story structure make it particularly significant in the ancient world, especially in Side. Restoration work began in June 2023. So far, a total of 992 architectural elements have been documented. These elements have been scanned in 3D and digitally merged, allowing us to complete the restoration in a three-dimensional environment. The architectural elements were found in various sizes, large and small. The missing parts were reconstructed using imitation castings, based on the data provided in the digital environment. So far, 24 columns have been raised. The southern risalit and southern niche have been completed,” he said.

Akın noted that work continues on the northern niche and northern risalit, saying: “We plan to raise them as soon as possible. This structure is 50 meters long and consists of three niches. At the same time, the southern and northern risalits form the walls of the pool in front of the fountain. After the restoration work is completed, we plan to excavate the pool side of the fountain, reveal a square, and open it to visitors. It was built during the Roman period in the 2nd century B.C. and is known as one of the most important and largest fountains built at the time. Currently, there is temporary lighting here, and after the restoration is complete, there will be night lighting as well.”