'Billions of birds' killed for fashion says designer McCartney

'Billions of birds' killed for fashion says designer McCartney

LONDON
Billions of birds killed for fashion says designer McCartney

British designer Stella McCartney lamented the "billions of birds" that have been killed to make people look good after her Paris show on Sept. 30 in which she appealed for the fashion world to change its ways.

The campaigning creator who has blazed a trail for sustainable style, provocatively called her show "It's about... time" — a reference to a T-shirt she first wore 25 years ago calling for an end to the use of fur and feathers in fashion.

"I see things from a different perspective," said the designer after her open-air show near the Eiffel Tower showcased top end looks made from everything from lentils to mushroom leather.

"I've just been thinking about the billions of birds killed for the fashion industry," McCartney told reporters, yet "for me they represent freedom, they represent purity and peace".

The designer, the daughter of ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and animal rights activist Linda McCartney, is an advisor to the world's most powerful luxury tycoon, Bernard Arnault, on sustainability. Arnault's LVMH giant also owns a stake in her label.

Bird motifs dominated McCartney's spring-summer show, where she married her trademark business suits and jackets — this season oversized with big shoulders -- with diaphanous and transparent blouses and dresses.

"It's about having a lightness of touch, having that femininity in that flight — a general kind of weightlessness" to balance with what the designer called "the masculinity" of some of the cuts.

Nothing showed that playing off of soft and hard more than her metallic bras in the shape of birds.

McCartney said a series of deeply glamorous puff evening dresses were made from "the waste of plastic bottle tops. So we just, you know, trying to marry all of that together

Other looks used "apple leather" made from waste in the apple industry.

McCartney, a lifelong vegetarian, has long preached that "sustainability is the future of fashion, not just a trend", with her brand lauded for its innovation and transparency as much as its style.

The fashion industry is regularly criticized for its impact on the environment, with some labels accused of greenwashing to disguise any lack of real change.

Animal rights activists briefly disrupted the Hermes Paris Fashion Week show on Saturday. The high-end French house is best known for its leather goods.

Several major luxury brands, particularly in Italy, still use exotic skins and furs.

Several major Hollywood figures were at the McCartney show including "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig, actor Natalie Portman and American singer-songwriter Hayley Williams, who braved the Paris chill in a barely-there ensemble that mostly consisted of her underwear.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
CRR opens the new season

CRR opens the new season

Oasis announces North American concert dates

Oasis announces North American concert dates
Netflix loses bid to toss Baby Reindeer defamation lawsuit

Netflix loses bid to toss 'Baby Reindeer' defamation lawsuit
Exhibition traces journey through Matisses career

Exhibition traces journey through Matisse's career
Ottoman bath discovered in ancient Roman theater

Ottoman bath discovered in ancient Roman theater
Number of green iguanas in Bursa reaches 127 in 5 Years

Number of green iguanas in Bursa reaches 127 in 5 Years
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿