CRR opens the new season

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall will host renowned artists and ensembles in the new season, which will kick off on Oct. 5.

According to a statement, Italian-Turkish conductor Nil Venditti will lead the CRR Symphony Orchestra as its permanent conductor in the new season. The season’s program will offer audiences a broad range of performances, from classical music to jazz, world music to traditional Turkish music and dance performances.

The CRR Symphony Orchestra will perform at the season's opening concert on Oct. 5 under the direction of Venditti. The orchestra will also accompany Turkish pianist Emre Şen.

A total of 25 concerts will be held in October and November at the CRR Concert Hall. The concerts will feature internationally renowned artists and groups such as Concertgebouw Brass Ensemble, Goldmund Quartet, Pene Pati, Bruno Philippe, Joscho Stephan, Cristina Branco, Dhafer Youssef, and Lena Chamamyan. The performances will cover a wide range of music, from classical to world music, jazz, and Turkish music.

At the CRR Concert Hall, the "Turkish Chamber Orchestra & Choir" will perform on Oct. 6, "Naturalis Labor Dance Ensemble" will take the stage on Oct. 10, the CRR Turkish Music Ensemble on Oct. 11, "Mirabassi & Zanchini Duo" on Oct. 17, "Elif Çağlar & CRR Jazz Orchestra" on Oct. 18, the CRR Symphony Orchestra on Oct. 19, the "Joscho Stephan Trio" on Oct. 20, "Volkan Öktem #7" on Oct. 24, "Dhafer Youssef" on Oct. 25, "Cristina Branco" on Oct. 26 and "Goldmund Quartet" on Oct. 30.

Throughout the season, masterclasses by world-famous artists, foyer talks, Afternoon Tea Concerts and the "Support Program for Young Musicians" will also continue.

CRR's program can be accessed via its social media accounts and the website crrkonsersalonu.ibb.istanbul.

