Feathers fly at Chanel as Vuitton packs in stars

Feathers fly at Chanel as Vuitton packs in stars

PARIS
Feathers fly at Chanel as Vuitton packs in stars

Chanel returned to the Grand Palais, scene of the late Karl Lagerfeld's most legendary triumphs, for the first time in four years on Tuesday, without a designer but still able to ruffle feathers with its birdcage-themed Paris Fashion Week show.

The famed French house turned the refurbished Belle Epoque edifice into a giant aviary, with a white birdcage at its center to show off a collection festooned with plumes and feathers.

Without a creative director since June after Virginie Viard, who took over from Lagerfeld after his death in 2019, bowed out, Chanel's studio designed the spring summer collection, riffing on some of the label's standards, from its trademark tweeds to lacy flapper dresses and flying jackets.

But it was the feathers that stood out, used in ruff-like collars on crocheted bombers and on 1920s-style gowns inspired by the glamour of French writer Colette's forays into music hall and cabaret.

Chanel chief Bruno Pavlovsky told AFP that the French company would not be rushed into finding a replacement for Viard, who was Lagerfeld's righthand woman for decades.

"You should not have a knife at our throat" if you are going to make "the right choices," he insisted, saying there would likely be an announcement by the end of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

  2. Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

    Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

  3. South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

    South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

  4. Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

    Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

  5. Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today

    Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today
Recommended
South America treated to rare ring of fire eclipse

South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse
Scientists unlock secret of Girl With Pearl Earring

Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'
Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today

Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today
Temple of Athena restored after centuries

Temple of Athena restored after centuries
Artweeks welcomes art enthusiasts in Istanbul

Artweeks welcomes art enthusiasts in Istanbul
Fountain of ancient era under restoration

Fountain of ancient era under restoration
WORLD Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel's military said Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

As trade volume between Türkiye and Finland has steadily increased in recent years, currently reaching 2.7 billion euros, the aim is to elevate this figure to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) "as soon as possible," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Turkish media on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿