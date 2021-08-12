Key WWI victory marked with solemn events

  • August 12 2021 07:00:00

ÇANAKKALE
Turkish people paid tribute to fallen soldiers in Çanakkale, a western province where the greatest victories in the history of Turkey took place, on the 106th anniversary of the Anafartalar Victory.

A crowd including local and international officials on Aug. 10 marked the 106th anniversary of the Anafartalar Victory, the battle between the Allied Forces and the Ottoman forces during the Gallipoli Wars.

“The Anafartalar Victory is a glorious page of the Gallipoli Wars, every moment of which is an epic of courage, fortitude and faith,” Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said during a commemoration ceremony held in Çanakkale.

“Today, the “Spirit of Çanakkale” has become our common spiritual treasure,” Ersoy noted.

During his speech, Ersoy commemorated the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who greatly contributed to the victory. He also attended the opening of the 1915 Çanakkale Wars Medical Museum as part of the ceremonies.

Australian Military Attaché to Turkey Colonel Richard Campbell also participated in the ceremonies on behalf of the Australian Government.

