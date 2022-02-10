Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  • February 10 2022 07:00:00

Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

ÇANAKKALE
Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

The construction of a key bridge in northwestern Turkey connecting Europe and Asia is close to completion, as 99 percent of the structure has already been finished.

Final groundwork and small details are being done on the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, which is expected to be opened soon.

Upon its completion, the bridge will become the world’s longest midspan suspension bridge with its unique structural characteristics, colors and other features.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held on the bridge, Limak Holding Board chair Ebru Özdemir said that the bridge crossing will be provided for less than 15 euros, which was determined in the contract signed between the company and authorities.

She said that the project was completed with 3.1 billion euros, 100 million euros higher than expected, due to the effect of the pandemic and the increase in commodity prices.

The majestic bridge on the Dardanelles Strait will be included in a transport link that will connect Turkey’s Thrace, Aegean and Mediterranean regions.

It is expected to open on March 18 on the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli Offensive, a day considered one of the most significant victory days in Turkish history.

inauguration,

TURKEY More detentions made in casino owner murder case

More detentions made in casino owner murder case
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

    Inquiry launched over video clip shot at iconic monastery

  3. Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

    Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

  4. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

  5. Government weighing options to ease electricity costs

    Government weighing options to ease electricity costs
Recommended
More detentions made in casino owner murder case

More detentions made in casino owner murder case
Environment minister tests positive for COVID

Environment minister tests positive for COVID
Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official

Resumption of ferry services with Greek islands to boost tourism: Official
Gun violence increased slightly last year: Report

Gun violence increased slightly last year: Report
Erdoğan sues Kabaş, demanding compensation

Erdoğan sues Kabaş, demanding compensation
Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister

Local vaccine now available in all provinces: Minister
Villagers demand actions against heliskiing activities

Villagers demand actions against heliskiing activities
WORLD UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

UK’s Johnson signals early end to COVID isolation rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate could be lifted by the end of the month, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
ECONOMY Animal products volume up in 2021

Animal products volume up in 2021

While wool, hair and mohair production increased in Turkey last year, honey and silkworm cocoon production decreased, data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed yesterday.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.