Kevin Costner and wife getting a divorce

NEW YORK
Kevin Costner and his wife of over 18 years Christine Baumgartner have announced they are going their separate ways.

In a statement shared with CNN on May 2, Costner’s representative Arnold Robinson said that “circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.”

The “Dances with Wolves” star wed Baumgartner, a handbag designer and former model, in Colorado in 2004.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children, and Costner also has four other children from previous relationships.

In February, one month after Costner won a Golden Globe for his performance on “Yellowstone,” he made reference to his wife on social media, who helped celebrate his achievement when they were unable to attend the awards event due to flooding near their home.

“We watched from home and it wasn’t the same,” Costner said in a video as he recounted what it was like to watch the show remotely.

Costner added that Baumgartner “realized that my heart was a little bit low,” so she brought “about 30” balloons home for him “because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes, something we imagined ourselves being there [for], something I dreamed about.”

