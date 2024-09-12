Kazakh president receives Türkiye's defense minister

ASTANA
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday received visiting Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, who arrived in the country on an official visit a day earlier.

A statement by the Kazakh presidency said Tokayev, during his meeting with Güler, noted the progressive development of Turkish-Kazakh ties across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral agendas.

Indicating that he conveyed his best wishes to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the statement said Tokayev underlined the importance of further strengthening the strategic cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

"During the conversation, issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of security were also discussed," the statement said.

It said that Güler, for his part, confirmed Türkiye's commitment to further deepening relations with Kazakhstan in the "spirit of trust and mutual support."

"He highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts aimed at resolving a number of regional and international problems," the readout added.

