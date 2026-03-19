Kayakers glide over snow at Mount Erciyes in unusual winter experiment

KAYSERİ

A group of athletes in the central province of Kayseri has swapped water for snow, taking their canoes to the slopes of Mount Erciyes and gliding across the mountain in a rare and unconventional sporting experiment.

Known for navigating the fast-flowing Zamantı River in Kayseri’s Tomarza district, the Zamantı Canoe Team transported their boats to Erciyes Ski Center — one of the country’s leading winter tourism destinations — to try canoeing on snow.

Using snowmobiles to carry their equipment to a secure area off the main pistes, the team launched their canoes downhill, sliding over packed snow instead of water.

The unusual activity combined elements of kayaking, skiing and snowboarding, creating both excitement and occasional tumbles.

Ski and snowboard instructor İbrahim Köse said the idea came to him while skiing along a river, inspiring him to merge the two sports.

“We thought, if we can canoe on water, why not on snow?” Köse said. “We carried out the activity in a safe area. It turned out to be incredibly fun and we believe it could add a new dimension to Erciyes as a destination.”

Köse noted that the initiative was supported by local authorities and reflects growing interest in outdoor and water sports in the region.

The team of six used three canoes alongside two snowboards, carefully planning the activity and taking safety precautions.

Despite some minor falls, participants described the experience as far more entertaining than expected.

Team member Cengizhan Yolcu said the experiment offered a fresh perspective on a sport they had practiced for years.

“We never imagined it would be this enjoyable,” Yolcu said. “Even the falls were part of the fun. We’ve been canoeing for years, but experiencing it on snow at Erciyes was something entirely different. We essentially combined two sports into one.”

The group hopes their unusual demonstration will attract attention to the region and inspire more creative outdoor activities on Türkiye’s iconic winter slopes.