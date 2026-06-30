Karpowership launches construction of new-generation powerships

ISTANBUL

Karadeniz Holding’s Karpowership has reached another milestone in the expansion of its global fleet with the commencement of construction on its new “Sea Lion” class powerships.

A steel-cutting ceremony at the HSG Sungdong shipyard in South Korea marked the start of construction on four next-generation powerships, the company said in a statement on June 30

The Sea Lion class represents a new generation of powership technology.

Each vessel will deliver 300 MW of installed capacity and feature three high-efficiency gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle configuration, providing greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions than conventional, land-based thermal power generation.

At 136 meters in length with a shallow 4.5-meter draft, the Sea Lion class has been engineered for rapid deployment across a wide range of coastal locations, it noted.

The four vessels are scheduled for delivery on a rolling basis between January and May 2028.

Powerships are floating power plants equipped with multi-fuel generation systems and integrated onboard substations that allow them to connect directly to national electricity grids.

As the owner and operator of the world’s only powership fleet, Karpowership delivers over 8,000 MW of capacity through 45 powerships, supported by land-based and renewable assets.