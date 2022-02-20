Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  • February 20 2022 07:00:00

SİVAS
Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

Kangals, a dog species native to the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, are in huge demand in Africa, as they are excellent in guarding livestock against lions, which are a common threat in the continent, the city’s mayor has said.

In an interview about Kangals with daily Milliyet on Feb. 18, Hilmi Bilgin said that the municipality has been working on various projects to raise and reproduce this special species.

“We have established a scientific center in the city. Its priority is to protect Kangals, as these dogs are universal assets,” he said.

According to the mayor, there is a massive demand for these dogs from abroad, especially from Africa.

“Africans are using Kangals to protect their animals and herds from lion attacks,” he noted.

When asked about the procedure to send these dogs, the mayor said, “The dogs are delivered abroad via the district governor’s office,” adding that local officials ensure that these dogs are delivered safely.

The Kangal shepherd dog is a breed of large livestock guardian dog from Sivas and used for protecting farm animals against attacks by wolves, bears and jackals in Turkey.

The expected height of a male Kangal is between 70 to 80 centimeters, and an adult dog weighs anywhere between 48 to 60 kilos.

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
