Reconstruction in Hatay highlighted on historic anniversary

HATAY

Construction work is in full swing on the governor’s office building and the former parliament building in the eastern province of Hatay, both of which were severely damaged during the Kahramanmaraş-based earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023.

The buildings hold significant value, with the governor’s office building serving as the site where the National Assembly of the State of Hatay voted to join the Republic of Türkiye in 1939.

Originally part of the Ottoman Empire, Hatay became a French mandate following World War I. In 1938, Hatay declared its independence as the Republic of Hatay. The following year, Hatay became a Turkish province.

The restoration efforts aim to have the buildings operational by July 23, 2025, marking the 86th anniversary of Hatay’s accession to Türkiye, transitioning from an autonomous entity to a province of Türkiye following a unanimous vote by its assembly.

Hatay Governor Mustafa Masatlı emphasized the cultural and historical significance of the buildings and stated, “These two heritage buildings are also important in reflecting the historical, cultural and social texture of our city beyond just being the center of civil administration.”

“Our Hatay parliament building has a very important place in the memory of the city as it bears important traces of its period.”

The buildings were designed by French architect Leon Benju in 1927 and initially served as the parliament building for one year until June 29, 1939.

After Hatay joined Türkiye, both structures continued to play crucial roles until they were heavily damaged by the recent earthquakes.

Masatlı noted the extensive damage and stated that the buildings had become unusable.

The reconstruction efforts are part of a broader initiative to restore important historical monuments in Hatay. “Our work continues on a 24-hour basis,” Masatlı said. “On the 86th anniversary of our accession to our homeland, we wish to bring both these buildings to our city with stronger foundations.”

Hatay, one the the provinces most affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, faced extensive destruction, with both modern residences and historical assets suffering significant damage.

“As we rebuild, we do so with a deep respect for the past and a commitment to the future,” he added.

In a post on his social media account, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared a message commemorating Hatay’s accession. “Hatay, the apple of this land's eye with its unique heritage, declared to the whole world the importance it attaches to the unity and solidarity of our nation 85 years ago.”