‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum

‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum

ISTANBUL
‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum

A new exhibition, "Toys of Sports," organized with the support of Trendyol, the first Turkish partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), combines the excitement of the Olympics with fascinating toys.

Curated by poet and writer Sunay Akın and Aslı Nuhoğlu, the exhibition, featuring toys of various sports from past to present, can be visited at the Istanbul Toy Museum through Aug. 19.

Akın, the founder of Istanbul Toy Museum, said the following about the exhibition:

“While visiting the London Zoo, we came across a sandbox. I saw children from different countries of the world mingling and playing happily with each other, while we, adults, sitting on the benches around the sandbox, watched them without speaking to each other. The power of the game united humanity, regardless of language, religion or race, in the sandbox. The Olympic Games, where the whole world gathers under the five-ringed flag, takes its beauty from the unique power of the game culture that removes the borders on the maps. The Olympic Games is the sensitivity of saying ‘This is our world’ regardless of language, religion and race. We present this sensitivity to our visitors in the 'Toys of Sports' exhibition.”

Trendyol Group Corporate Communications Director İrem Poyraz said the following about Trendyol's support for the Olympics and the exhibition:

“We made a first in the 130-year history of the International Olympic Committee and became the official 'E-Commerce Services Partner.' We have also been the official sponsor of the Turkish National Olympic Committee (TMOK) since 2021. While representing our country in the world's largest sports organizations, we continue to contribute to the development of Turkish sports. Our desire is to contribute to the increase in the number of Olympic athletes by bringing children together with the Olympic spirit, thanks to our cooperation with the Toy Museum. We want to raise Olympic awareness in young children.”

Sports and toy history come together for the first time

Toys from various sports from Ancient Greece to modern times can be seen in the exhibition. Visitors also have the opportunity to experience the historical development of sports through toys.

The history of sports and toys come together for the first time in the exhibition, which includes many different toys, from the chariot racing toy in the ancient Olympic games to the doll of the famous Olympic boxer Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali). In the exhibition, it is also possible to see how sports are positioned in children's games and which sports toys have a place in the history of games.

Children, who participate in the training in the OLI (Sports Culture and Olympic Education) project, in which the Turkish National Olympic Committee introduces Olympic sports and Olympic values to primary school students, can visit the "Toys of Sports" exhibition with their families free of charge.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
Eminem brings Taylor Swifts historic reign to an end

Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end
Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye

Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye
Worlds cleanest pigs raised for humans

World's cleanest pigs raised for humans
Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up

Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up
Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis

Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis
Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿