Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end

Eminem brings Taylor Swift's historic reign to an end

NEW YORK
Eminem brings Taylor Swifts historic reign to an end

Eminem's latest album, “The Death of Slim Shady [Coup de Grâce],” has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, unseating Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" after 12 weeks.

In its first week, “The Tortured Poets Department” hit 891.34 million album streams stateside, according to Luminate, the biggest streaming week for an album in history.

Swift's album debuted at No. 1 in April and held the top spot for three months. She is the only woman to have done so; Swift beat the previous record held by Whitney Houston's 1987 album, “Whitney.” It spent its first 11 weeks at No. 1.

“The Tortured Poets Department” tied Morgan Wallen's 2023 album “One Thing at a Time,” which also debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for 12 consecutive weeks. (It would later remerge at the top spot, spending 19 weeks total at No. 1.)

The only album to outperform them is Stevie Wonder’s 1976 masterpiece, “Songs in the Key of Life.” It spent 13 weeks at No. 1 after debuting in the top spot; 14 weeks there in total.

“The Death of Slim Shady [Coup de Grâce]" is Eminem's 12th album and his 11th to hit No. 1. “The Tortured Poets Department” dropped to No. 4 as a result. In the second slot is K-pop boy band ENHYPEN's “ROMANCE:UNTOLD” and irreverent country star Zach Bryan's “The Great American Bar Scene” is at No. 3.

reign,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye

Barış Manço’s car on its way to Türkiye
Worlds cleanest pigs raised for humans

World's cleanest pigs raised for humans
Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up

Venice film fest unveils star-studded line-up
‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum

‘Toys of Sports’ exhibition at Istanbul Toy Museum
Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis

Germany moves to ease return of art looted by Nazis
Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome

Botero celebrated with an open-air exhibition in Rome
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿