Kahramanmaraş’s Grand Bazaar revives again

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The historic Grand Bazaar of Kahramanmaraş, a cherished landmark of the city, is undergoing extensive restoration and reconstruction to revive it after sustaining severe damage in the devastating earthquakes of Feb. 6, 2023.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, in cooperation with the Kahramanmaraş Municipality, continues its work to restore the centuries-old marketplace, considered one of the early examples of covered bazaars from the Ottoman era.

As part of the project, 140 shops that were heavily damaged in the quake are being restored in line with their original architectural form. Once the work is completed by the end of this year, the Grand Bazaar is expected to regain the vibrancy and bustling atmosphere it once had.

Kahramanmaraş Metropolitan Mayor Fırat Görgel said that the Grand Bazaar holds great significance for the city’s commercial life.

“The bazaar suffered extensive damage in the earthquakes, and nearly all the shops were affected,” Görgel said. “This is a very important site for Kahramanmaraş — it is the city’s heart and identity, a 600-year-old historic marketplace. We expect the restoration to be completed by the end of the year, and possibly even earlier. Once finished, the bazaar will serve citizens once again in a manner faithful to its original character.”

Görgel added that the city’s recovery efforts extend beyond infrastructure and construction, encompassing social, cultural, artistic and sports initiatives. He emphasized that Kahramanmaraş is on a path toward becoming a modern city in every respect in the coming years.