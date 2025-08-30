Kahramanmaraş Museum reopens after earthquake restoration

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The Kahramanmaraş Archaeology Museum, which reflects the deep-rooted history of the southeastern Turkish city, has reopened its doors following extensive restoration and reorganization after being damaged in the devastating Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

Home to more than 30,000 registered artifacts, the museum offers seven distinct exhibition halls that take visitors on a journey through time. These include the Ancient Elephant Hall, featuring prehistoric elephant fossils; the Direkli Cave Hall, with a life-sized reconstruction of the cave; the Excavation Exhibition Hall, showcasing finds from the Domuztepe Mound; the Hittite and Neo-Hittite Hall, displaying items from the Kingdom of Gurgum; the Mosaic Hall, with mosaics unearthed in the ancient city of Germanicia; the Stone Works Hall, featuring sarcophagi and tomb steles; and the Chronological Archaeology Hall, presenting objects from daily life spanning the Paleolithic to Byzantine periods.

Museum Director Safinaz Acıpayam said the facility had undergone comprehensive repair and restoration after the quakes. “Following the earthquakes, our museum was temporarily closed with the ministry’s approval. During this period, extensive restoration and conservation work were carried out, and the displays were completely reorganized,” she said. “While the ancient elephant fossil in the first hall fascinates children, artifacts from the Roman era are drawing significant attention. Every piece, from the Paleolithic to the Republic, is of great value to us.”

Visitors have also welcomed the museum’s reopening. “The stone works from the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman periods were very impressive, and the fossils added a unique touch,” said visitor Eymen Karakoyun. “It is truly moving to see how rich and ancient this city’s history is.”