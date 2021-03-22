Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

  • March 22 2021 07:00:00

Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

Yorgo Kirbaki – ATHENS
Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

The Holy Synod, the decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate, has removed the Metropolitan of Chalcedon, currently known as the Kadıköy district in Istanbul, over his alleged disobedience and disrespect to Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual leader of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide.

The Holy Synod discharged the 85-year-old Metropolitan Athanasios Papas and appointed the Metropolitan of France, Emanuil Adamakis, 68, instead.

According to Greek media reports, Papas had close ties with Barthelomew’s adversaries, including former Karavriton Metropolitan Amvrosios who publicly and repeatedly “insulted” the Patriarch. Papas also was using a nun, who was close to the Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, another one of Barthelomew’s adversaries, for house work.

“Athanasios Papas was participating in the Greek’s carnivals in Istanbul wearing fancy dresses, which were unfit for a metropolitan. Barthelomew warned him several times, but he did not care,” said previous Greek media reports.

Papas is a native of Kadıköy and a graduate of the Heybeliada Seminary.

The newly appointed Emanuil was born on Crete Island, Greece. After Turkey entitled citizenship to the metropolitans of the Greek Orthodox Church abroad in 2010, Emanuil became a Turkish citizen when he was 57.

On March 19, Kostas Bakoyannis, the mayor of Athens, visited Istanbul to attend the appointment ceremony at the Patriarchal Church of St. George.

Bakoyannis is the nephew of incumbent Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the son of Dora Bakoyannis, the former Greek foreign minister and the mayor of Athens.

With the ceremony, Emanuil, who was the Metropolitan of France since 2003, became the Metropolitan of Chalcedon, who ranks second in the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate hierarchy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

    'Pompeii of Anatolia' draws attention

  2. Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

    Many provinces risk lockdowns if cases keep rising, says expert

  3. 'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

    'City of gladiators' awaits visitors in Turkey

  4. Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

    Central Bank to keep fighting inflation, vows new head

  5. Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew

    Kadıköy Metropolitan removed by Holy Synod over disloyalty to Patriarch Bartholomew
Recommended
Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Afghan foreign ministers hold phone call

Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea

Turkey finds asylum seeker dumped by Greece in sea
Turkey responds to reactions against treaty withdrawal

Turkey responds to reactions against treaty withdrawal
Education, health remain EU’s priority in helping Syrian refugees in Turkey: Envoy

Education, health remain EU’s priority in helping Syrian refugees in Turkey: Envoy
Turkish president celebrates Nowruz

Turkish president celebrates Nowruz
EU foreign policy chief highlights dialogue with Turkey

EU foreign policy chief highlights dialogue with Turkey
WORLD In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of responsible end to war

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of 'responsible end' to war

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, on his first visit to Afghanistan as Pentagon chief, said on March 21 that the Biden administration wants to see “a responsible end” to America’s longest war, but the level of violence must decrease for “fruitful" diplomacy to have a chance.
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on March 22.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe draw in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş was held to a 1-1 draw at home by city rival Fenerbahçe with a late equalizer on March 21 but managed to stay atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings.