Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

ISTANBUL

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.

The company said in a statement that it recorded over 140 percent growth in euro terms compared to 2022, delivering remarkable performance in both consumer and professional product segments.

In 2024, the consumer product category alone saw growth of up to 75 percent in euro terms compared to the previous year.

Last year marked significant growth in the steam cleaning category for Kärcher Türkiye, it said, adding that steam cleaners achieved a growth rate of over 200 percent.

Window cleaning machines grew by more than 100 percent, making a substantial contribution to the company’s success.

“We will continue investing in infrastructure and personnel while increasing our brand investments, aiming for at least 15 percent growth in euro terms in 2025,” said Gökhan Gökmen, Kärcher Türkiye’s general manager.

Founded in 1935 in Germany, Kärcher is a global leader in cleaning and maintenance solutions.

Headquartered in Winnenden, it operates in 80 countries worldwide, serving both professional and household users with innovative cleaning technologies, with a workforce of over 15,000 employees.