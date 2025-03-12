Justice minister rejects general amnesty claims

ANKARA
Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç has dismissed recent claims that the government would a grant general amnesty, emphasizing that what is under discussion is, in fact, a partial amnesty.

He recalled that during the COVID-19 period, an exemption had been granted as of July 31, 2023, for those incarcerated at that time and individuals who had five years remaining, to benefit from supervised release.

“The current debate revolves around individuals who were not in prison as of July 31, 2023, yet had committed offenses before those who were incarcerated and, due to the timing of their crime, were unable to benefit from the previous legislation,” Tunç told reporters.

Stressing that the authority to deliberate on this matter lies with the parliament, Tunç reiterated that a general amnesty is not on the agenda. For nearly a month, Turkish media has been rife with speculation regarding the introduction of a broad amnesty.

Meanwhile, the minister also rebuffed allegations made by Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel, who on March 11 accused judicial authorities of sluggishness in handling the legal proceedings surrounding a deadly fire at a ski resort in the northern city of Bolu.

The blaze, which engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel on Jan. 21, killed 78 people, igniting nationwide outrage and dominating Türkiye’s headlines for days.

“For the past two weeks, the CHP chairman has persistently brought this issue to the forefront in party meetings, attempting to create the perception that certain individuals are being shielded from accountability. Such a tragic event should not be exploited for political polemics,” Tunç said.

“Regardless of whom it implicates, once the report is finalized, it will lay bare who is responsible.”

'We will achieve terror-free Türkiye': Erdoğan
