Journalists call on parliament for their personal rights

  • October 14 2020 14:16:00

ISTANBUL
The Journalists Association (TGC) asked the Turkish Parliament to make an urgent regulation for the right of journalists concerning their depreciation share.

The regulation for depreciation share, which provides early retirement, was canceled in 2008 and reintroduced in 2013 due to the harsh working conditions of journalists.

The Constitutional Court (AYM) canceled the regulation introduced in 2013 in the lawsuit filed on the grounds that it causes injustice.

Drawing attention to the fact that the AYM has given the parliament nine months for legal regulation, the TGC Board of Directors said that journalists would lose their right to benefit from the depreciation share if the parliament does not make the legal arrangement until November 2020.

“As the most urgent solution, the regulation in the period of law number 506 should be returned,” the association said in a statement.

