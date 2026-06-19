Jolie reflects on family support during ‘Couture’ production

LOS ANGELES

Angelina Jolie has spoken about her experience working on her new film “Couture,” highlighting the strong personal influence of her children throughout the project and promotion period.



In a recent interview, Jolie reflected on how her six children have played a central role in shaping both her professional choices and her emotional resilience. She said their support has been especially meaningful during the making and rollout of “Couture,” a film that explores themes of identity, creativity and emotional endurance within the world of high fashion.

Jolie also noted that her son Maddox was directly involved in the production process, working behind the scenes during filming. She described the collaboration as a significant moment for her family, emphasizing that sharing a professional space with her child added depth to the experience. According to Jolie, this kind of involvement strengthened their bond and gave her a renewed sense of purpose on set.

The actress explained that motherhood continues to shape her perspective on life and work. She said her children provide her with what she described as a “fighting spirit,” helping her navigate difficult periods and maintain focus on meaningful projects.

The article also touches on how Jolie’s personal life intersects with the film’s aesthetic world. “Couture,” which draws on themes of fashion and personal expression, mirrors aspects of Jolie’s own evolving style and her children’s growing interest in creative fields, including fashion and film production.