Jockey Club to take care of a carriage horse

  • March 15 2022 07:00:00

DÜZCE
The Jockey Club of Turkey and many horse owners across the country have mobilized to take care of a horse that became popular nationwide following a video uploaded on the internet showing its owner pulling a carriage it was tied to while it was too exhausted to move.

The video showed Tarık Tok, a waste collector, pulling his carriage while his exhausted horse named “Gül,” which means “Rose” in English, tied to the carriage was moving slowly on the streets of the Black Sea province of Düzce.

The Jockey Club of Turkey and many horse owners announced that they will look after the horse and supply its forage.

“Through the video, Tarık made us remember the human dignity,” Murat Seyok, one of the horse owners who took action, told Demirören News Agency.

Saying that he has started a campaign called “Tarık’s horse is our horse,” with local horse owners in the city, Seyok said, “We have added Gül to the list of our farm’s horses. We will fulfill all of its needs.”

The businessman promised to take care of the horse well.

“I love my horse like I love my child, my girl,” Tok highlighted while accepting the offer.

Gül is 25-years-old. An average horse has an average life span of between 25 and 30 years.

