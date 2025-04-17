Jewelry exports soar 72 pct, UAE top buyer in first quarter

ISTANBUL
Turkish jewelry exports soared 72.1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, totaling $2.5 billion, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) being the largest export market.

Türkiye’s total exports increased 2.5 percent in January-March, reaching $65.3 billion and the jewelry sector accounted for 3.9 percent.

Of the total $2.5 billion jewelry exports, $2.1 billion accounted for jewelers’ gold products, $347.3 million unprocessed or semi-processed gold, $90.4 million jewelers’ silver products and $31.7 million accounted for unprocessed or semi-processed silver.

Precious metals or precious-metal-plated metals totaled $22.8 million and cultured pearls, precious and semi-precious stones and products made of them $1.9 million.

Watches, parts, and watch parts coated with precious metals made up $3.2 million, imitation jewelry tallied $3.9 million dollars, other unprocessed or semi-processed precious metals brought in $2.7 million, and other products made of precious metals were at $810,700.

The highest export in the jewelry sector was made to the UAE with $1.2 billion, followed by the U.S. with $199.5 million, Switzerland ($181.5 million), Hong Kong ($128 million) and Mexico ($92.6 million), Kyrgyzstan ($88 million) and Libya with $78.6 million.

Türkiye’s jewelry exports to the UAE rose by $838.4 million in the first quarter.

Türkiye’s highest jewelry exports came from Istanbul, whose goods accounted for $1.9 billion, while Çorum in northern Anatolia made up for $646.1 million, Trabzon on the Black Sea coast, $30.5 million; Kastamonu in northern Türkiye, $16.4 million; Ankara, $5.6 million and the northwestern city of Sakarya, $3 million.

