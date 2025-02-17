Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico politics in new film 'Dreams'

Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico politics in new film 'Dreams'

BERLIN
Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico politics in new film Dreams

Academy Award-winning U.S. actor Jessica Chastain on Saturday said her latest movie, about a Mexican ballet dancer who longs to move to the U.S., was "undeniably political" as it premiered at the Berlin film festival.

"Dreams," from Mexican director Michel Franco, follows the story of Fernando (Isaac Hernandez), a young ballet dancer from Mexico City who dreams of international fame.

Fernando believes that his lover Jennifer (Chastain), a wealthy socialite based in San Francisco, will support him in his ambitions and makes the fateful decision to cross into the US illegally to be with her.

Fernando leaves everything behind, crossing the border in a cramped lorry and narrowly escaping death when he gets dumped on the side of the road on a blisteringly hot day.

Once he has arrived in San Francisco however, he struggles to find a place in Jennifer's carefully controlled world and relations between the lovers quickly turn sour.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere of "Dreams" in Berlin, Chastain said the film "really does delve into the relationship between the United States and Mexico."

The story is "incredibly political, [partly] because of what's happening right now... not just the United States, all over the world," she said.

When U.S. President Donald Trump began his second term in January, he issued a slew of executive orders aimed at reshaping how the United States deals with immigration, especially from Mexico.

Trump declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and said he would send troops there "to repel the disastrous invasion of our country".

During the election campaign, Trump frequently invoked dark imagery about how illegal migration was "poisoning the blood" of the nation, words seized on by opponents as reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

Director Franco said the relationship between Jennifer and Fernando in the film could be understood as a mirror of relations between the two countries.

"The relationship between Mexico and the U.S. is a complex one, where we need each other, we abuse each other," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

    Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

  2. Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

    Europe leaders battle for unity after Trump shock

  3. İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

    İmamoğlu slams new indictment, political ban threat

  4. First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

    First lady hails success of female entrepreneurs in Türkiye

  5. Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo

    Kurtulmuş meets with Japan crown prince in Tokyo
Recommended
Statue of Roman Emperor returned to Türkiye

Statue of Roman Emperor returned to Türkiye
Remains of a Roman basilica found on the site of London skyscraper

Remains of a Roman basilica found on the site of London skyscraper
200-year-old palace carpets brought back to life

200-year-old palace carpets brought back to life
Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts

Göbeklitepe moves olive trees to safeguard ancient artifacts
Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film

Christopher Nolan to visit Ordu for his new film
Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition

Saudi art biennale seeks to modernize Islamic tradition
WORLD Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

ECONOMY Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

Türkiye, AIIB sign deal for $5 billion in financing

The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for $5 billion in financing.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿