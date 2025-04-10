Jennifer Lopez to perform in Türkiye this July as part of world tour

ISTANBUL
Global pop star Jennifer Lopez is set to return to Türkiye this summer, with concerts scheduled for Antalya on July 1 and Istanbul on July 4, as part of her world tour.

According to details shared on her official social media accounts, Lopez will kick off her Türkiye shows at a hotel venue in Antalya before heading to Yenikapi Festival Park in Istanbul.

The performances are part of a broader European tour that includes stops in Madrid on July 13, Barcelona on July 15, Budapest on July 20, and Kazakhstan on Aug. 1.

Lopez last performed in Türkiye in 2012 during her "Dance Again" tour. Originally slated to give just one concert in Istanbul at the time, she added two additional shows due to overwhelming demand.

The tour is Lopez’s first since pulling the plug on her “This Is Me…Live” tour amidst her split from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

The tour celebrates her long-standing success in the music industry, where she has sold over 80 million records, achieved more than 15 billion streams and attracted nearly 28 million monthly Spotify listeners.

