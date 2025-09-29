Jennifer Lawrence condemns Gaza 'genocide' at Spain film fest

Jennifer Lawrence condemns Gaza 'genocide' at Spain film fest

SAN SEBASTIAN
Jennifer Lawrence condemns Gaza genocide at Spain film fest

Oscar-winning U.S. actor Jennifer Lawrence called Israel's war in Gaza a genocide and warned about the normalization of lies in American politics during an appearance at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 26.

"What's happening is no less than a genocide, and it's unacceptable," Lawrence told a news conference when asked about the war that has devastated the Palestinian territory for almost two years.

Turning to her own country, the 35-year-old said she was "terrified for my children, for all of our children," adding that "this disrespect and the discourse in American politics right now is going to be normal."

For the younger generation, "it's going to be totally normal to them that politics has no integrity," warned the star of "Silver Linings Playbook," "American Hustle" and "Joy."

"Politicians lie, there's no empathy, and everybody needs to remember that when you ignore what's happening on one side of the world, it won't be long until it's on your side as well."

The U.S. star was in the northern coastal city to receive the "Donostia" lifetime achievement award, with a showing of her latest movie "Die, My Love."

Co-produced by Lawrence and Martin Scorsese and directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film portrays how a couple's happiness at having a child turns sour, following a series of works that provide a different perspective on motherhood.

Lawrence, a mother of two children, said the movie reminded her of her difficult postpartum following the birth of her second child.

"It's really bizarre, watching the movie now and seeing everything in retrospect, after feeling like I've been through that forest," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye stands firmly with Palestinians: Erdoğan

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

    Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan

  2. Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

    Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

  3. $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

    $1 bln Trump Plaza set for Jeddah

  4. Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

    Iran says it executed one of Israel's top spies

  5. KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate

    KAAN jet program advancing on schedule, defense official says amid engine debate
Recommended
Steve McCurry premieres ‘The Haunted Eye’ in Istanbul

Steve McCurry premieres ‘The Haunted Eye’ in Istanbul
Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation

Eurovision members to vote in November on Israeli participation
Gold brooch and rare jade stone unearthed in Troy

Gold brooch and rare jade stone unearthed in Troy
Epipaleolithic-era beads unearthed in Direkli Cave

Epipaleolithic-era beads unearthed in Direkli Cave
Dutch to return Java Man fossils to Indonesia

Dutch to return 'Java Man' fossils to Indonesia
Fierro: The language of memory, identity, transformation and fire

Fierro: The language of memory, identity, transformation and fire
WORLD Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

Iraq submits file on notorious ISIL camp to UN

The Iraqi government has submitted a file to the United Nations concerning the notorious ISIL-linked al-Hol camp in Syria, urging countries to repatriate their nationals.
ECONOMY Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

Gold prices hit another record as rate cut bets boost demand

The price of gold hit a record high on Sept. 29 following U.S. inflation figures that met expectations and soothed concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff salvo.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿