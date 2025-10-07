Jenna Ortega says ‘Palestinian people are my heroes’

PARIS

U.S. actress Jenna Ortega voiced her admiration for the people of Palestine, calling them “her heroes” during a recent public appearance in Paris.

When asked who she considers the heroes of today, the 22-year-old Wednesday star responded, “For me, it’s the Palestinian people.”

“Right now, I feel a deep connection with the people of Palestine,” Ortega said. “The fact that they continue to raise their voices and make themselves heard — no matter how much the world tries to ignore them — is incredibly important and admirable.”

A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, garnering widespread attention and sparking heated discussions online. Supporters praised Ortega for speaking out on a politically sensitive issue. Social media users flooded comment sections with messages of support for the actress, with many calling her “brave” and “compassionate.”

Ortega has previously shown solidarity with Palestinians. In 2023, after Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was removed from the film “Scream 7” for openly supporting Palestine, Ortega also exited the project. While producers cited scheduling conflicts due to her work on the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” several U.S. outlets reported that Ortega’s departure might have been in protest of Barrera’s dismissal.

Ortega’s remarks add to a growing number of celebrities using their fame to highlight the plight of Palestinians, joining figures such as Bella Hadid, Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo who have also publicly expressed solidarity.