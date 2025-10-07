Jenna Ortega says ‘Palestinian people are my heroes’

Jenna Ortega says ‘Palestinian people are my heroes’

PARIS
Jenna Ortega says ‘Palestinian people are my heroes’

U.S. actress Jenna Ortega voiced her admiration for the people of Palestine, calling them “her heroes” during a recent public appearance in Paris.

When asked who she considers the heroes of today, the 22-year-old Wednesday star responded, “For me, it’s the Palestinian people.”

“Right now, I feel a deep connection with the people of Palestine,” Ortega said. “The fact that they continue to raise their voices and make themselves heard — no matter how much the world tries to ignore them — is incredibly important and admirable.”

A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, garnering widespread attention and sparking heated discussions online. Supporters praised Ortega for speaking out on a politically sensitive issue. Social media users flooded comment sections with messages of support for the actress, with many calling her “brave” and “compassionate.”

Ortega has previously shown solidarity with Palestinians. In 2023, after Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was removed from the film “Scream 7” for openly supporting Palestine, Ortega also exited the project. While producers cited scheduling conflicts due to her work on the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday,” several U.S. outlets reported that Ortega’s departure might have been in protest of Barrera’s dismissal.

Ortega’s remarks add to a growing number of celebrities using their fame to highlight the plight of Palestinians, joining figures such as Bella Hadid, Susan Sarandon and Mark Ruffalo who have also publicly expressed solidarity.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

    World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

  2. Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

    Foreign trade in Turkish Lira reaches record high

  3. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  4. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  5. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory
Recommended
British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye
Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory
Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos
Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Bursa’s State Theater celebrates 85 years

Bursa’s State Theater celebrates 85 years
British expats in Didim start charity for pets left post-holiday season

British expats in Didim start charity for pets left post-holiday season
‘Frankenstein’ COVID variant spreads in Türkiye

‘Frankenstein’ COVID variant spreads in Türkiye
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

World Bank raises its growth forecasts for Türkiye

In its latest Europe and Central Asia Economic Update, the World Bank has revised upward its growth projections for Türkiye.  

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿