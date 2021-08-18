Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

  • August 18 2021 07:00:00

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

TOKYO
Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Maki Kaji, a puzzle enthusiast and publisher who was known as the “Godfather of Sudoku” - the number puzzle played daily by millions around the world - has died, his company said. He was 69.

A university dropout who worked in a printing company before founding Japan’s first puzzle magazine, Kaji took hints from an existing number puzzle to create what he later named “sudoku” - a contraction of the Japanese for “every number must be single” - sometime in the mid-80s.

The logic puzzle challenges people to fill a grid of 9X9 blocks, with nine boxes in each block so that all columns, both vertical and horizontal, contain the numbers 1 to 9 without repetition. The number of filled-in figures for a grid at the start of the puzzle determines how difficult it is.

“Known as the Godfather of Sudoku, he was adored by puzzle lovers around the world and we would like to express our gratitude to all of you,” his company, Nikoli, said on its website on Aug. 16. The cause of death was bile duct cancer.

Sudoku became popular outside Japan around two decades ago after overseas newspapers began printing it. Praised as a way to keep mental faculties sharp, more than 100 million people around the world are estimated to try the puzzles regularly. A world championship has been held annually since 2006. Kaji continued to create and refine puzzles with the help of readers of his quarterly puzzle magazine. He stepped down as head of his company in July due to ill health and died on Aug. 10. “I get really moved when I see a new idea for a puzzle which has lots of potential,” he told the BBC in 2007, adding that the secret to inventing a good puzzle was to make the rules simple.

“It is like finding treasure. It’s not about whether it will make money, it is purely the excitement of trying to solve it.”

ARTS & LIFE Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69

Japan’s Kaji, the ‘godfather of Sudoku,’ dies at 69
MOST POPULAR

  1. Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

    Four tourist boats engulfed in flames

  2. Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

    Lake in Turkey’s west dries up due to drought, improper irrigation

  3. Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

    Turkey among top four nations in production of armed drones: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

    Turkey in dialogue with all sides in Afghanistan, including Taliban: FM

  5. Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster

    Report warns of possible quake as Turkey marks 1999 disaster
Recommended
Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s

Dylan sued for alleged sexual abuse of 12-year-old in 1960s
Ancient relief discovered in Balıkesir excavations

Ancient relief discovered in Balıkesir excavations
Lullabies of displacement and immigration on show

Lullabies of displacement and immigration on show
Elegant residents of Turkey’s Tropical Butterfly Garden

Elegant residents of Turkey’s Tropical Butterfly Garden
Horse barn in historic settlement becomes museum

Horse barn in historic settlement becomes museum
Free Guy’ debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 mln

'Free Guy’ debuts at No. 1 with surprisingly strong $28.4 mln
WORLD Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan despite panic in Kabul

The Taliban moved on Aug. 17 to quickly restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work, though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.
ECONOMY Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Germany considering green hydrogen imports from Turkey

Turkey is on the list of Germany’s green hydrogen supplier countries in line with the country’s new hydrogen strategy, according to Markus C. Slevogt, the head of the German-Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Turkey) said yesterday.
SPORTS Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

Title hopefuls flawless in Turkish Süper Lig opening week

The title contenders in the Turkish Süper Lig won their games in the opening week of the competition, indicating a tight race until the very end of the season.